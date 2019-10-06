Trump Signs Order To Prevent Taxpayers From Subsidizing Health Care For Immigrants

President Trump on Friday signed a presidential proclamation that will prevent U.S. taxpayers from being forced to subsidize health care costs of legal immigrants, who will need to have their own insurance.

In the new rule, which goes into effect Nov. 3, most foreigners who apply for visas will have to have their own employer-based health insurance or a non-subsidized private health insurance plan before they arrive. The rule does not apply to refugees or those seeking political asylum or nonimmigrant visas.

The proclamation reads in part:

Healthcare providers and taxpayers bear substantial costs in paying for medical expenses incurred by people who lack health insurance or the ability to pay for their healthcare. Hospitals and other providers often administer care to the uninsured without any hope of receiving reimbursement from them. The costs associated with this care are passed on to the American people in the form of higher taxes, higher premiums, and higher fees for medical services.

“While our healthcare system grapples with the challenges caused by uncompensated care, the United States Government is making the problem worse by admitting thousands of aliens who have not demonstrated any ability to pay for their healthcare costs,” the proclamation says. “Notably, data show that lawful immigrants are about three times more likely than United States citizens to lack health insurance. Immigrants who enter this country should not further saddle our healthcare system, and subsequently American taxpayers, with higher costs.” – READ MORE