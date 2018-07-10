New Cohen lawyer fires shot at Trump and Giuliani: What’s their definition of truth?

An attorney representing Michael Cohen called out President Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Guiliani on Monday, questioning he and the president’s understanding of the truth.

Lanny Davis, who joined Cohen’s legal team last week, mocked Giuliani and President Trump over their definition of the “truth.”

“Did @ rudygiuliani really say on Sunday shows that @ michaelcohen212should cooperate with prosecutors and tell the truth?” tweeted Davis. “Seriously? Is that Trump and Giuliani definition of ‘truth’? Trump/Giuliani next to the word ‘truth’ = oxymoron. Stay tuned. # thetruthmatters.”

Davis, a contributor to The Hill, made the statement just a day after Guiliani said that Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal attorney, should cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.- READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that he’s urged President Trump not to discuss the possibility of a pardon for his longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, at least until ongoing investigations conclude.

Giuliani, who joined Trump’s legal team earlier this year, said on ABC’s “This Week” that no one on Trump’s team has reached out to Cohen or his attorneys about a pardon.

Cohen is under investigation in New York’s Southern District, reportedly for bank fraud and campaign finance law violations.

“I have advised the president, which he understands, no discussion of pardons. You can’t abridge your power to do it, that’s something you can decide down the road one way or the other,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani added that he doesn’t believe Trump should rule out the possibility of a pardon in the future.

“I mean that wouldn’t — wouldn’t be fair to — to the president, wouldn’t be fair to Cohen, wouldn’t be fair to future presidents,” he said. “But the fact is there’s no reason for a pardon right now or even to consider it, and quite honestly, it would just confuse everything.” – READ MORE

