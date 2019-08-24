Pelosi to Dems: ‘You Have to Be Ready to Throw a Punch … For the Children’ (VIDEO)

Share:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Friday said the 2020 presidential campaign will be tough and Democrats will “have to be ready to throw a punch—for the children.”

Pelosi was speaking at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in San Francisco, Calif., when she made the comments about the uphill battle against Republicans.

“This is going to be a tough election because, for them, it’s about money,” Pelosi said, referring to President Donald Trump and the Republicans. “They will put up any amount of money to protect their investments in degrading the environment, guns, and all of that.”

“You’ve got to be ready to take a punch,” Pelosi added. “And therefore, you have to be ready to throw a punch. For the children. Throw a punch for the children.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply