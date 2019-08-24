GOP candidate for Louisiana governor blasts gender identity in new ad: ‘As a doctor, I can assure you, there are only 2 genders’ (VIDEO)

Share:

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.), gubernatorial candidate for the state of Louisiana, released a campaign ad Thursday featuring a series of “truths” to which he abides.

Those truths include remarks about gender identity, Americans’ Second Amendment rights, and his pro-life stance.

Abraham, 64, will square off against businessman Eddie Rispone for the GOP nomination. The Republican nominee will then face off with incumbent Louisiana Gov. Jon Bel Edwards (D), who was elected in 2016.

Louisiana will hold a primary election for governor on Oct. 12. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply