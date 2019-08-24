GOP candidate for Louisiana governor blasts gender identity in new ad: ‘As a doctor, I can assure you, there are only 2 genders’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.), gubernatorial candidate for the state of Louisiana, released a campaign ad Thursday featuring a series of “truths” to which he abides.

Our new #lagov TV ad starts today. As your next governor, I will always tell you the truth.#Doc4Gov pic.twitter.com/jZOFVxpMJB — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) August 22, 2019

Those truths include remarks about gender identity, Americans’ Second Amendment rights, and his pro-life stance.

Abraham, 64, will square off against businessman Eddie Rispone for the GOP nomination. The Republican nominee will then face off with incumbent Louisiana Gov. Jon Bel Edwards (D), who was elected in 2016.

Louisiana will hold a primary election for governor on Oct. 12. – READ MORE