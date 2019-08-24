Air Force Officer Accuses Astronaut Ex-Partner Of Hacking Into Her Bank Account From Space

Summer Worden and Anne McClain were in the midst of a bitter divorce when Worden noticed McClain had accessed her bank account.

Worden, a former Air Force intelligence officer, notified the Federal Trade Commission and filed a complaint with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Inspector General. McClain, bank records showed, had accessed the bank account while preparing for NASA’s first all-female spacewalk aboard the International Space Station.

McClain told The New York Times through a lawyer that she accessed the account as she had been doing throughout the couple’s relationship – to ensure the couple’s finances were still in check. When she returned to Earth, she was interviewed, under oath, by NASA’s inspector general. The Times reported that McClain said she had Worden’s permission to continue checking on their finances as she had always done.

McClain’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said his client “strenuously denies that she did anything improper,” and added that the astronaut “is totally cooperating.” – READ MORE