Pelosi: ‘The President Is Asking People to Inject Lysol Into Their Lungs’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) aimed harsh criticism at President Donald Trump after he suggested that some sort of disinfectant injections might protect against the coronavirus.

In a press conference on Friday, Pelosi began by attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), saying, “Speaking of Mitch, what’s gotten into him? Well, it’s an indication, the president is asking people to inject Lysol into their lungs and Mitch is staying that states should go bankrupt.”

correction: I misheard Pelosi here. She said “inject Lysol into their lungs.” — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2020

She continued, “It’s a clear visible within 24 hours of how the Republicans reject science and reject governance.”

“If you don’t believe in science and you don’t believe in governance, that’s their approach … we know that governance has a role and we know that science has a role and without science in our decision making, we are not going to be on a very successful path.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --