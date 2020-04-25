Iran Reveals Plan to Strike ‘400 American Targets’

Iranian military leaders on Friday said the country had drafted plans to strike “400 American targets” in response to further military action by the United States.

After Iran launched missiles at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base in January, where more than 1,000 U.S. and coalition soldiers are stationed, it anticipated retaliatory attacks by the Trump administration, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, told the country’s state-controlled press.

“The day we attacked on Ain al-Asad, we thought the U.S. forces would respond after 20 minutes, so we were ready to attack 400 American targets,” Hajizadeh disclosed, though he did not provide detailed information about the sites in question.

“Our plan was to attack 400 U.S. targets if they responded,” he said.

The revelation of Iran’s plans to retaliate against U.S. military action comes as Iran continues to expand its military, this week launching a space satellite that U.S. officials say is a cover for nuclear weapons advancement. – READ MORE

