Hillary Clinton Claims Trump Thinks It’s A ‘Good Idea’ To ‘Poison Yourself’

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed on Twitter that President Donald Trump thinks it’s a good idea to “poison yourself.”

President Trump is currently coming under fire from leftists for remarks he had made regarding potential treatments for the coronavirus, as he is being accused of encouraging people to “inject” themselves with disinfectant to cure themselves of the disease.

Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2020

Writing on Twitter, Clinton urged anyone who watched the President’s remarks not to “poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea.” – READ MORE

