Pelosi Tells Colleagues She Wears ‘Night Guard’ Because Trump Makes Her ‘Grind Her Teeth’ When She Sleeps

Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants you to know that she’s a-ok. Better than “okay” she’s great and she’s winning!

According to her, it’s President Trump who is beside himself, worried sick and waiting for the Pelosi hammer to fall on impeachment.

As a matter of fact, it’s so far from reality that during an interview with TIME Magazine, Pelosi has told her colleagues that she’s so stressed over President Trump that she has to wear a ‘night guard’ because she’s grinding her teeth.

Pelosi has told colleagues she’s had to wear a night guard because the White House makes her grind her teeth in her sleep. But her frustration is born of determination, not unease. In our interview, I asked her if the President’s nickname for her, Nervous Nancy, is accurate. “Pfft,” she says, waving a hand. “He’s nervous. Everything he says, he’s always projecting. He knows the case that can be made against him. That’s why he’s falling apart.” – READ MORE