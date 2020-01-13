Susan Collins Working with ‘Small Group’ of GOP Senators to Rally Support for Impeachment Witnesses

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is reportedly working with a “fairly small group” of Republican senators to garner support for impeachment witnesses.

The moderate Republican, who signaled that she is open to witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial, told reporters on Friday that she is working with a “fairly small group” of GOP senators as part of an effort to solidify support for witnesses in the impeachment trial in the Senate.

“I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the trial that will allow the opportunity for both the House and the president’s counsel if they choose to do so,” Collins said, according to Bangor Daily News.

While Collins did not indicate how many GOP senators comprised her group, she stressed that lawmakers should be “completely open to calling witnesses.” – READ MORE