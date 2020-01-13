ANGRY FBI: DOJ Refuses to Charge Saudi Classmates of US Naval Air Base Killer; Group Linked to Terrorism, Child Pornography

The FBI says a platoon of Saudi soldiers who are the classmates of the Saudi airman who killed three American sailors in December at a Naval air base in Pensacola are linked to additional federal crimes but the Justice Department has refused to pursue charges against the group.
The FBI has been investigating the group for weeks after the shooter, Saudi Arabian national Mohammed Alshamrani, was gunned down and killed during his rampage.
Mohammed Alshamrani started training in the U.S. in August 2017 as part of a three-year program. He was training the become a pilot and was part of a class of approximately 12 other Saudi nationals.
But the Justice Department wants to expel the Saudis from the United States instead of indicting them for alleged ties to terrorism and child pornography, officials said.
In short, the Saudis get out of jail free.
Again.
Also, it appears the Justice Department has lost interest in pursuing federal charges against Saudi co-conspirators linked to the deadly rampage, according to FBI sources.
“A disgrace,” one FBI insider said, referring to the DOJ’s handling of the case. “The DOD (Dept of Defense) is also a disgrace because this group was running wild and no one was watching them.”
A number of Saudi platoon members were found possessing hordes of child pornography on their phones and computers, law enforcement souces said. Other members have definitive ties to terrorism, officials said.
Regardless, the DOJ is not interested in pursuing federal charges.
This story is developing.
— Thomas Paine