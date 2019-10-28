Jamie Lee Curtis Rips Trump, Pities al-Baghdadi, Praises Dogs in Bizarre Rant

Actress and left-wing activist Jamie Lee Curtis unloaded on President Donald Trump following the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ripping him for his lack of military service while seemingly showing pity for the suffering that al-Baghdadi reportedly went through.

While most of the nation was celebrating, Lee-Curtis appeared less than impressed, pointing out the suffering endured by those in warfare that Trump has never experienced.

“He may have died a coward @realDonaldTrump but ALL living things suffer when they are blown up. Anyone who has experienced warfare, unlike yourself, would know that,” she wrote on Twitter. “War is brutal. Dogs are brave, bold, loyal, loving and healing.”

The phrase “Die Like a Dog” may seem counterintuitive given that most canines die peacefully of natural causes. However, The Free Dictionary notes that its origins began in Ancient Greece, where dying like a dog was worse than a typical death “because it signified being left unburied, a fate regarded with dread.” – READ MORE