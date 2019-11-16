Pelosi Takes Break From Impeachment to Address Top Dem Donors

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) slipped away from the impeachment hearings on Friday to deliver a closed-door briefing to the nation’s most powerful network of liberal donors and activists, according to an agenda obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Pelosi appeared Friday afternoon at the annual fall meeting of the Democracy Alliance, a secretive coalition of more than 100 millionaire and billionaire donors, currently huddled at D.C.’s posh Mandarin Oriental Hotel to plot its upcoming agenda leading up to the 2020 elections. The sessions, which are closed to the press and open only to members of the Alliance, began Wednesday and will run until Saturday.

The documents obtained by the Free Beacon show that Pelosi was slated to discuss “what lies ahead” for Democrats and answer any questions that the deep-pocketed donors and activists may have.

"The most powerful and accomplished woman in American political history, now in the most critical position in Washington as we fight to save our democracy, returns to the DA to share her thinking about what lies ahead and answer Partner questions," the group's agenda reads.