War on Christmas Is Already Happening This Season

There is already a “war” taking place on the Christmas holiday this year.

This, despite the fact that the country hasn’t even celebrated Thanksgiving yet.

A new Action Alert from the American Family Association that was shared with LifeZette on Friday indicates that the Christmas tree in the rotunda of the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison — as of this year — will be called a “holiday” tree, not a Christmas tree.

“Thus the ‘war on Christmas’ continues,” said Tim Wildmon, the president of the AFA, in remarks shared with LifeZette.

“Those like Gov. Evers don’t like the fact that the Christmas tree is identified with the Christian faith. What Evers has done is ridiculous and a slap in the face to the Christian community in Wisconsin.”

“Everyone knows trees displayed at the Capitol in December are to celebrate Christmas, a special holiday in the life of Wisconsin and in the life of our country,” continued Wildmon in his remarks.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called the liberal governor’s decision to rename the tree “PC garbage” — and former Gov. Scott Walker took to Twitter to decry the move, as Fox News reported this week about the events.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” this week, Walker said he’d called the tree a Christmas tree because “that’s what it is.” – READ MORE