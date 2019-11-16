Trump agreed to meet Ukraine’s Zelensky without preconditions, White House transcript shows

President Trump in April agreed to meet with Ukraine’s president-elect – without preconditions – in the first official phone call between the two leaders, according to a White House transcript released Friday morning, moments before the second public hearing as part of the House’s formal impeachment inquiry into the president.

Trump took the April 21 call with Volodymyr Zelensky while aboard Air Force One. The conversation predated the highly controversial conversation between the two presidents on July 25, which prompted the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Democrats, relying on a whistleblower complaint that first exposed that call, have claimed the previous call shows evidence of a “quid pro quo” — namely an investigation of a Trump political opponent in exchange for a public meeting between the presidents, and a release of critical U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

But in the transcript of the call released Friday, much of which is formal congratulations, Trump invites Zelensky to the White House, without any mention of investigations — as was the case in the July 25 phone call. – READ MORE