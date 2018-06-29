True Pundit

Pelosi: Supreme Court Has Done ‘Violence’ to Our Democracy (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Thursday at a press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Supreme Court’s decision on Janus v. AFSCME, which struck down laws requiring government workers to pay union fees, was “violence to our democracy.” – READ MORE

