Pelosi: Supreme Court Has Done ‘Violence’ to Our Democracy (VIDEO)
Thursday at a press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Supreme Court’s decision on Janus v. AFSCME, which struck down laws requiring government workers to pay union fees, was “violence to our democracy.” – READ MORE
