Rep. Gowdy Annihilates Rosenstein, Wray: ‘You Have More Bias Than I Have Ever Seen’ (VIDEO)

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy questioned the integrity of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray at a congressional hearing concerning their involvement in the 2016 election.

“You have more bias than I have ever seen manifest in a law enforcement officer in the 20 years I used to do it for a living and four other DOJ employees who had manifest animus toward the person they were supposed to be neutrally and detachedly investigating,” Gowdy said.

Rosenstein and Wray answered questions about the FBI’s and Justice Department’s actions in regard to the Hillary Clinton email investigation and Russian investigation on Capitol Hill Thursday.- READ MORE

