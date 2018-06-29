DeSantis Dismantles Obstruction Claims While Grilling Rosenstein: ‘You Should Be Recused’ (VIDEO)

During Thursday’s House Judiciary hearing, Rep. Ron DeSantis told Rod Rosenstein point-blank that he should recuse himself for his role in the Muller investigation and the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey.

DeSantis highlighted the popular notion that Donald Trump was obstructing justice when he fired James Comey under Rod Rosenstein’s recommendation.

Rosenstein is a key witness in the investigation, yet he is the one conducting it. – READ MORE

