Pelosi snaps at reporter who mentions Trump: ‘Don’t waste your time or mine on what he says’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a swipe at President Trump in a new interview as she and fellow Democrats are plowing forward with another massive coronavirus relief package — that would need his signature.

The House is expected to come back next week to pass a multitrillion-dollar effort to help Americans hard-hit by the economic and health crisis. But unlike the previous four relief packages that had broad bipartisan support, this legislation is proving more contentious.

.@SteveScully: “Is the president part of these discussions? These negotiations?@SpeakerPelosi: “I don’t have any idea what the president does.”

Scully: “He said that the house was on vacation.”

Pelosi: “You know what, don’t waste your time or mine on what he says” pic.twitter.com/qbQBMsmt67 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 8, 2020

In a C-SPAN interview that aired Friday night, the animosity between Pelosi and Trump was on display. Anchor Steve Scully asked Pelosi whether Trump is part of the coronavirus legislation negotiations. – READ MORE

