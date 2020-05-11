1996 court doc shows Tara Reade’s ex-husband knew about ‘sexual harassment’ while she worked for Biden: report

A newly emerged court document from 1996 shows Tara Reade‘s ex-husband was told about “sexual harassment” that took place while she worked in then-Sen. Joe Biden’s office, according to a report.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune obtained a court filing on Thursday from San Luis Obispo County showing Reade’s then-husband, Theodore Dronen, referring to her time working for the Delaware senator. The declaration came in response to a restraining order she had filed against him after he filed for divorce.

The court document, however, did not directly accuse the former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate of sexual harassment or refer to a sexual assault.

“I met Petitioner in the spring of 1993 while working in Washington D.C. At the early stages of our dating, Petitioner felt comfortable confiding in me as we both worked for members of Congress, and we shared many common interests,” the document obtained by the Tribune read. “On several occasions Petitioner related a problem that she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office. Petitioner told me she struck a deal with the chief of staff of the senator’s office and left her position.”

Dronen continued, “I was sympathetic to her needs when she asked me for help, and assisted her financially, and allowed her to stay in my apartment with my roommate while she looked for work. It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect on Petitioner, and that she is still sensitive and by it today.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but Biden repeated his denial to Spectrum Bay News 9, telling the Florida outlet, “nothing ever happened with Tara Reade.”

Also, Deputy Biden Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said in a new statement: “Every day, more and more inconsistencies arise. Women must receive the benefit of the doubt. They must be able to come forward and share their stories without fear of retribution or harm – and we all have a responsibility to ensure that. At the same time, we can never sacrifice the truth. And, the truth is that these allegations are false and that the material that has been presented to back them up, under scrutiny, keeps proving their falsity.” – READ MORE

