John Cusack Declares ‘The Rule of Law Is Dead Unless Barr Is Impeached’

Left-wing actor John Cusack poured his frustrations out on Twitter on Friday, declaring the “brazen obliteration” of the “rule of law” because the Department of Justice dropped its case this week against Lt. Gen Michael Flynn (Ret).

“This Barr criminal action – is the most brazen obliteration & destruction of rule of law I’ve seen in my lifetime,” the leftist actor said. “Flynn pleaded guilty – Barr says what happened in open court didn’t happen – the rule of law is dead – unless Barr is impeached.”

On Thursday, the Department of Justice dropped its case against Trump’s former national security adviser after an avalanche of internal documents appeared to prove how corrupt the FBI’s case against Flynn was. – READ MORE

