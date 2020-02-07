Pelosi Slams McConnell as a ‘Rogue Leader’ Over Impeachment Trial ‘Who Would Cowardly Abandon His Duty’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for his handling of the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

In a statement after the Senate voted to acquit Trump of two articles of impeachment, Pelosi labeled McConnell a “rogue leader” and accused him of abandoning his duty.

“Our Founders put safeguards in the Constitution to protect against a rogue president. They never imagined that they would at the same time have a rogue leader in the Senate who would cowardly abandon his duty to uphold the Constitution.”

Pelosi continued to blast Senate Republicans for rejecting a measure to call for new witnesses and documents in the trial and accused them of participating in a cover-up of the president’s actions. – READ MORE