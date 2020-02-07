Doctor who sounded alarm on coronavirus dies

Li Wenliang, a doctor in China who was allegedly detained for warning others about the coronavirus before he himself was sickened by the illness, has died. His death was confirmed during a World Health Organization (WHO) press briefing on Thursday.

“We’re very sad to hear of the loss of Dr. Li Wenliang,” WHO officials said, before adding that it was too soon to say whether the outbreak was reaching a peak.

Li, who according to the BBC was a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, had claimed that in late December he shared his concerns via private chat with medical school graduates after several patients exhibited symptoms similar to SARS before he was visited and warned by authorities.

He was then summoned to Public Security Bureau where he was forced to sign a letter stating that he made false comments about the virus, the BBC reported. Authorities later apologized.