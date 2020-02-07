WATCH: Democrat Pete Buttigieg Refuses To Disavow Infanticide

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg refused to state that he did not support infanticide on Thursday during an interview on ABC’s “The View.”

Co-host Meghan McCain highlighted a previous extremist remark from Buttigieg when he suggested last year that a baby could be aborted up until they had their first breath.

Whoa. Buttigieg refuses to clarify to @MeghanMcCain that he does NOT support abortion after birth. pic.twitter.com/LvehkTWIkz — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 6, 2020

“It obviously in my circles was passed around everywhere because, I think, the interpretation from pro-life people like me was that you meant a baby actually being born and then possibly you know there’s a lot of controversy with Governor Northam and what it means and what time a woman should be able to have an abortion,” McCain said. “I just wanted you to clarify because I found that statement to be pretty radical.”

Later, after talking around the question, McCain asked, “But what if a woman wanted to, I don’t know, invoke infanticide after a baby was born, you’d be comfortable with that?” – READ MORE