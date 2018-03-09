Pelosi slams California ICE raid as ‘unjust and cruel,’ amid outcry over mayor’s tipoff to immigrants

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday slammed as “unjust and cruel” a raid of illegal immigrants in California last week that netted hundreds of criminals, many with convictions for violent crimes — but which was partially thwarted by a Democratic mayor who tipped off the public to the crackdown.

The four-day raid in the San Francisco Bay Area led to the arrest of 232 illegal immigrants, 180 of whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement said “were either convicted criminals, had been issued a final order of removal and failed to depart the United States, or had been previously removed” from the country and had come back illegally.

The arrests included 115 who “had prior felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as child sex crimes, weapons charges and assault, or had past convictions for significant or multiple misdemeanors.”

But officials fumed after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted out a warning of the impending raid, a move which ICE Acting Director Tom Homan said led to as many as 800 illegal immigrants — many with criminal convictions — fleeing before they could be arrested. – READ MORE

