True Pundit

Politics Security

Broward County Sheriff Launches Site To ‘Fact Check’ Shooting Claims. It’s Absurd.

Posted on by
Share:

The brazen efforts by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to evade accountability for his dangerous incompetence have only picked up steam.

On Tuesday night, the Sheriff’s office launched a super credible site to “fact check” unfavorable reports and claims made against the department in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in South Florida that left 17 dead.

“In an effort to assist reporters & the public in accessing accurate information, we have created the BSO Fact Check website,” announced the officer via Twitter.

“The following is intended to assist the public and media in receiving accurate information that does not obstruct the ongoing Parkland shooting investigation,” reads a disclaimer.

Under a “Setting The Record Straight” banner, the site lists off six claims rebutted by “facts.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Broward County Sheriff Launches Site To ‘Fact Check’ Shooting Claims. It's Absurd.
Broward County Sheriff Launches Site To ‘Fact Check’ Shooting Claims. It's Absurd.

The brazen efforts by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to evade accountability for his dangerous incompetence have only picked up steam.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: