Broward County Sheriff Launches Site To ‘Fact Check’ Shooting Claims. It’s Absurd.

The brazen efforts by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to evade accountability for his dangerous incompetence have only picked up steam.

On Tuesday night, the Sheriff’s office launched a super credible site to “fact check” unfavorable reports and claims made against the department in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in South Florida that left 17 dead.

“In an effort to assist reporters & the public in accessing accurate information, we have created the BSO Fact Check website,” announced the officer via Twitter.

In an effort to assist reporters & the public in accessing accurate information, we have created the BSO Fact Check website: https://t.co/HjkxZPTDR9. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 6, 2018

“The following is intended to assist the public and media in receiving accurate information that does not obstruct the ongoing Parkland shooting investigation,” reads a disclaimer.

Under a “Setting The Record Straight” banner, the site lists off six claims rebutted by “facts.” – READ MORE

