CNN Admits: U.S. Town Where Guns Are Required Has Had Only 1 Murder in 6 Years
CNN admitted in a report on March 6, 2018, that a Georgia town requiring gun ownership has only seen one murder in six years and maintains a violent crime rate of less than two percent.
CNN reports that Kennesaw, Georgia, adopted an ordinance in 1982 requiring the head of every household to “maintain a firearm.”
CNN suggested the law requiring gun ownership is not actually enforced, but it simultaneously reported that the town of Kennesaw has only witnessed one murder in the past six years. In other words, just the common knowledge that guns are in the hands of law-abiding citizens appears to restrain the actions of criminals.
Kennesaw Police Department Lt. Craig Graydon said, “It was meant to be kind of a crime deterrent.” – READ MORE
