Oregon Gov Says Rioters, Looters Should Be ‘Held Accountable’ For Violence As November Nears

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown claimed that rioters and looters would be held accountable for the destruction in Portland after nearly three months straight of social unrest and violence.

Brown’s claim came along with a plea for people in Portland to come together and “deescalate” the situation. The statement is a marked departure from Brown’s previous efforts to quell unrest by calling for police reform or accusing federal law enforcement officials assigned to Portland of “adding gasoline to the fire.”

“Let me be clear: It’s time for the violence and vandalism to end so Portland can focus on the important work to be done to achieve real change for racial justice. Those who have committed acts of violence will be held accountable,” Brown tweeted on Tuesday. “We must work together to deescalate the potential for confrontation, by continuing to foster community conversations and utilizing trained law enforcement officers to keep the peace and protect free speech, not soldiers.”

Her comments were meant to clarify an earlier Twitter interaction with President Donald Trump in which he again called on Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, both Democrats, to allow National Guardsmen to work with local police to quell the violence. – READ MORE

