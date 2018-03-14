Pelosi Said Trump Picking Tillerson Meant He Was Friendly Toward Putin — Look What She Says Now

Following President Donald Trump’s announcement Tuesday that he is replacing Rex Tillerson as secretary of state with current Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a statement condemning the decision.

“Secretary Tillerson’s firing sets a profoundly disturbing precedent in which standing up for our allies against Russian aggression is grounds for a humiliating dismissal. President Trump’s actions show that every official in his administration is at the mercy of his personal whims and his worship of Putin,” she said.

Pelosi said the nomination of Tillerson proves Trump is filling his cabinet with friends of Putin.

“Choosing an oil executive friendly with Vladimir Putin as secretary of state sends a disturbing signal about President-elect Trump’s priorities,” Pelosi said in 2016. “Rex Tillerson’s cozy relationship with the Kremlin is especially alarming in light of his attitude toward sanctions over Russia’s aggressive behavior in Europe, while at the same time the president-elect continues to side with Russia over the judgment of the U.S. intelligence community.” – READ MORE

