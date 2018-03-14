CNN’s Chris Cillizza Surprised to Learn Congress Must Pass Law to Raise Gun Buying Age

CNN’s Chris Cillizza expressed surprise that Congress must pass a law raising minimum gun buying age before the president can sign it.

So Sarah Sanders is laying the blame for not raising age limit on gun purchases on the idea there isn't enough support for it in Congress — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 12, 2018

His observation on Monday came one day after the push to raise the minimum age for rifle purchases was omitted from what the Associated Press described as President Trump’s “plan in response to school shootings.” – READ MORE

