Shia LaBeouf Blames ‘White Privilege’ for His Arrest and Racist Rants

Embattled actor and left-wing activist Shia LaBeouf is blaming his rage-fueled behavior and a drunken, racist rant that landed him in handcuffs last July on “white privilege.”

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” LaBeouf says in an Esquire profile of his arrestin Savannah for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. “White privilege and desperation and disaster… It came from a place of self-centered delusion… It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested.”

The Transformers star was caught on camera last year telling a black officer that he is going “straight to hell” because he is black. LeBeouf was taken into custody after cursing and calling an officer a “stupid bitch.”

The former child star apologized via Twitter days later, saying he was “ashamed” of his behavior and that he has been “struggling with addiction publicly for far too long.” – READ MORE

