Pelosi Responds to Question on Whether Older Lawmakers Should Retire: “Should I Take That Personally?” (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) answered a question during a CNN town hall about whether older members of Congress should retire by defending her tenure and claiming that women often enter politics at an older age.

“We want to take the talent, the experience, the values where they are and we want to have the mix in all of it. But if you have a problem with somebody who is older, run for office. I say that,” Pelosi said. “Run for office.”

A woman asked Pelosi if some members should return to the private sector and encourage younger people to run for office given that more than half of senators running for re-election in 2018 are over 65 years old. – READ MORE

