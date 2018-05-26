True Pundit

RNC Chair Puts Hillary Clinton’s Continued Election Loss Excuses on Blast: She ‘Was So Out of Touch’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel appeared alongside President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale on Thursday’s episode of “Fox & Friends” to discuss the future of the GOP — and she also put Hillary Clinton on blast.

During the interview, the hosts brought up former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper’s claims that Russia “thew the election for Trump” — one of Clinton’s many excuses for her unexpected loss on election night 2016. McDaniel wasn’t having it.

“It’s so false, and James Clapper is trying to cover himself right now because he is in the hot seat,” she said before really laying into the Democratic presidential nominee – READ MORE

"That’s the only reason that she lost."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
