Sinaloa Cartel Heir Testified Vicente Fox’s Chief Bodyguard Worked for Them

The Son Of One Of The Top Leaders Of The Sinaloa Cartel Testified That Former Mexican President Vicente Fox’s Chief Bodyguard Worked For Them. The Bodyguard Was One Of Several Top Military Figures That Received Large Cash Bribes In Exchange For Favors And Information.

The bombshell revelation comes during the testimony of Vicente Zambada Niebla as part of the ongoing drug trafficking trial against Sinaloa Cartel’s boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. As Breitbart News has reported, the ongoing trial has not only provided a glimpse into the inner workings of Mexico’s largest drug cartel, it has also outed several public officials at the highest levels as having worked for the cartel while claiming to be fighting it.

Vicente, the son of Sinaloa Cartel co-leader Ismael El Mayo Zambada, told jurors that his father paid off several Mexican Army generals in order to get them to provide information as well as to get them to fight rival cartels. The cartel heir’s testimony comes as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in exchange for a lighter sentence.

One of the high ranking military officials outed by Zambada was the chief bodyguard for Mexican President Vicente Fox, Mexico’s Revista Proceso reported. The cartel heir described Colonel Marco Antonio de Leon Adams as a friend of his father. He said that they would call him Chicles or Gum in reference to a popular brand of chewing gum in Mexico. – READ MORE