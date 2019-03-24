Pelosi rejects any classified briefings on Mueller report

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Saturday she will demand open briefings from the administration on the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, rejecting any attempt by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to limit the disclosures to a classified setting.

During a Saturday afternoon conference call with roughly 120 members of the Democratic Caucus, Pelosi amplified earlier vows that Democrats will insist Mueller’s full report be released to the public. Mueller filed a confidential version of the document to Attorney General William Barr on Friday.

Democrats are also pushing to make public any underlying documents that could guide the Democrats’ ongoing investigations and potential legislative response. Pelosi said she’ll also demand that the DOJ’s promised briefings be unclassified so lawmakers can speak publicly about the full scope of those discussions.

“The takeaway from this call is that the American deserve the truth,” she said, according to a person on the call. “Transparency is the order of the day.” – READ MORE