Beto O’Rourke: If Mueller Report Is Held, America May Not See 244th Year

Democrat 2020 candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke warned from the campaign trail in South Carolina Friday night there may not be another year of America if the Mueller report is not made public.

“Republicans and Democrats should do whatever they can to make sure their constituents, the American people, can read that report, form their own judgement, make their own decisions, and that the truth comes out,” O’Rourke said at a campaign stop in South Carolina Friday.

O’Rourke warned that America may not see another year if details of Russian interference in the 2016 election included in the Mueller report are not made public, saying, “This is an unprecedented attack on this country and on our democracy, and we are owed the facts. And if we do not receive them, 243 years in, there’s nothing that guarantees us a 244th.”

“For this democracy to succeed, people must put our country before their party, the next election, the approval of the president. What matters now is the future of the United States,” he said. – READ MORE