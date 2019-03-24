Bernie Sanders May Have Violated Federal Election Law by Hiring Illegal Aliens for Campaign

A complaint filed against Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign for president maintains that Sanders broke federal election laws by hiring illegal aliens for his campaign staff.



The complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by the Coolidge Reagan Foundation cites the Sanders campaign for hiring three illegal aliens to fill advisory positions in the campaign. The complaint claims this is a violation of laws that mean to prevent foreign influence in our elections, Fox News reported.

The Sanders campaign recently announced it had taken on Maria Belén Sisa as its deputy national press secretary. Sisa previously served on Sanders’ Latino outreach team for his 2016 campaign.

Sisa claims her parents brought her into the U.S. illegally from Argentina when she was six years old. She now claims the status as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient. Her legal protection from deportation will expire next year.

She also recently caused an uproar by utilizing the antisemitic trope of “dual allegiance” against American Jews while defending Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar’s many antisemitic proclamations.

The FEC complaint says that the Sanders campaign’s hiring of illegals is a “direct and serious violation” of federal election laws. – READ MORE