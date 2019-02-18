Pelosi quietly deletes tweet sympathetic to Smollett

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is one of many Democrats trying to backtrack on their original defense of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollet.

On Jan. 29, Pelosi joined many others and took to Twitter to issue a strong defense of Smollet, who claimed that he was physically assaulted in Chicago by two men in ski masks who poured bleach on him, put a rope around his neck like a noose, and yelled, “This is MAGA country.”

Pelosi emphatically deafened Smollet and portrayed him as a upstanding person.

“The racist, homophobic attack on Jussie Smollet is an affront to our humanity. No one should be attack for who they are or whom they love. I pray that Jussie has a speedy recovery and that justice is served,” Pelosi wrote.

Speaker Pelosi deleted this with no retraction or commentpic.twitter.com/D9NRP6wOty — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) February 18, 2019

