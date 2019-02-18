Dem Rep Rips Lawmakers in Her Party for ‘Protesting Jobs’ Amid Amazon’s Pullout of NYC

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) laid into fellow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for “protesting jobs” as Amazon halted plans on its new headquarters in New York City.

As IJR Red reported, Amazon took with it billions of dollars as it pulled out of placing a headquarters in New York City following anger from members of the Democratic Party.

Among those who were “outraged” over Amazon’s decision— which would have brought up to 25,000 jobs and a $2.5 billion campus it would have developed — was self-described democratic socialist Ocasio-Cortez, who later celebrated the announcement that it was pulling out.

Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world. https://t.co/nyvm5vtH9k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019

Maloney blasted Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats in opposition, explaining on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” that she is “disappointed” in Amazon’s decision.

The new headquarter’s would have been part of Maloney’s district.

“Twenty-five thousand jobs at $150,000 a minimum for the job. […] They were working with the community on job fairs and the other types of entry-level jobs that they would have,” Maloney said. “[…] We should be really diversifying our base of taxes, our base of businesses, we’re too dependent on financial services.”

Maloney noted that her fellow Democrats are “protesting jobs”:

“It used to be that we would protest wars. Now, we’re protesting jobs? People are complaining about jobs coming? If this had gone through, it would have made overnight New York City the high-tech capital of the East Coast.”

"I'm a progressive, too, but I'm pragmatic," she added.