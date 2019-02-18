Newsom endorses Kamala Harris for president

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Friday evening he is endorsing Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-Calif.) bid for president and will be one of the campaigns’ California co-chairs.
“I’ll be endorsing her candidacy for president. I know her well, I’ve known her for decades, not only as district attorney where she did an extraordinary job with a very progressive record, but I watched her up close as lieutenant governor, when she served as attorney general, and I have the privilege of working with her as a U.S. senator,” Newsom said on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.”
“I think the American people could not do better.”
.@GavinNewsom endorses California Sen. Kamala Harris for President #inners #2020 #breaking pic.twitter.com/hmUlcsf2hd
— All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) February 16, 2019
Newsom becomes the latest high-profile politician to back Harris’s bid this week.
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), a former head of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), endorsed her fellow Californian on Thursday, while labor and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta endorsed Harris on Friday. – READ MORE