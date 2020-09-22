Pelosi Promotes Conspiracy Theory Over GOP Filling SCOTUS Seat: ‘They’re Coming After Your Children’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, promoted an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory on Monday night, claiming without evidence that the Republican Party was “coming after” viewers’ children by fulfilling their constitutional duty in holding hearings to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“A great part of the west is on fire. Our south — the gulf coast is battered by hurricanes,” Pelosi said. “We have a pandemic in the country. We’re fighting for our heroes, our state and local government and federal employees who our health care, our first responders, our teachers, our teachers, our teachers, our sanitation, transportation workers.”

“We want them to test, trace, treat, wear masks, separate and the rest and we need public employees to do that. So we’re not about shutting down government. And it’s not a lever,” Pelosi continued. “By the way, the Republicans don’t believe in governance. It’s a welcome thing for them to shut down government. That’s why they have done it over and over. But in addition to that, you think if we shut down government they would say, ‘okay, now we won’t move forward with the justice?’ No, they won’t. They won’t. Because they are on a path to undo the Affordable Care Act. They’re on a path to undo a woman’s right to choose and there are many more issues that relate to the LGBTQ commu–.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --