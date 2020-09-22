Arizona police officer rescues American flag blown from post: ‘It’s a sense of honor’ (VIDEO)

Footage of a Peoria, Arizona police officer returning a run-away American flag has gone viral, and the officer and Air Force veteran herself, Shelly Montes, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” it was an act of honor.

“It’s a sense of honor for me as a military veteran,” she said. “It’s a pride thing for me. “Seeing the flag on the floor is painful.”

The wind blew the flag from its post where Montes, patrolling neighborhoods overnight, found it, rolled it up and put it on a patio chair next to the owner’s doorstep. Montes said this incident happens “quite often” during monsoon season. – READ MORE

