Arizona police officer rescues American flag blown from post: ‘It’s a sense of honor’ (VIDEO)

Footage of a Peoria, Arizona police officer returning a run-away American flag has gone viral, and the officer and Air Force veteran herself, Shelly Montes, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” it was an act of honor.

“It’s a sense of honor for me as a military veteran,” she said. “It’s a pride thing for me. “Seeing the flag on the floor is painful.”

🇺🇸 While patrolling neighborhoods during the overnight hours, @PeoriaPoliceAZ Officer Montes, a #Military #Veteran, noticed an #AmericanFlag damaged from the wind. The resident posted the video to thank Officer Montes for taking care of it!🇺🇸 #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriapoliceaz #peoria pic.twitter.com/0nipxMu5Yp — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) September 13, 2020

The wind blew the flag from its post where Montes, patrolling neighborhoods overnight, found it, rolled it up and put it on a patio chair next to the owner’s doorstep. Montes said this incident happens “quite often” during monsoon season. – READ MORE

