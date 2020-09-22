WATCH: Trump Met With Chants of ‘Fill That Seat’ During Ohio Rally

President Donald Trump’s supporters in Swanton, Ohio, expressed their desire for him to fill the new vacancy on the Supreme Court.

During a rally on Monday night, Trump began to address the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg when supporters interrupted with chants of “fill that seat.”

“As our nation mourns the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I will soon announce a nominee for the United States Supreme Court,” he said, adding, “They say it’s the most important thing a president can do.”

Before RBG’s memorial service has even occurred, Trump basks in “fill that seat!” chants at his rally in Swanton, Ohio pic.twitter.com/WB3EEEGcZr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

The crowd continued to chant “fill that seat” and wave signs that had the slogan on them.

“We will fill that seat … probably announce the person … I don’t want to make the men too angry, it will be a woman,” he added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --