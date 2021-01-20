Pelosi praises National Guard presence in DC after denouncing it during BLM riots last year

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) is singing a much different tune about the presence of National Guard troops in the nation’s capitol ahead of Inauguration Day.

Despite previously criticizing President Trump for deploying the reserve force during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, in recent days Speaker Pelosi used the opportunity to thank troops stationed in Washington, D.C. for protecting “democracy” after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Even during this dark time in the history of America, we find reasons for hope,” she wrote on Twitter last Wednesday after meeting with the group. “It was my privilege today to personally thank members of the National Guard who are working protect our nation’s Capitol. Thank you for your commitment to our American democracy.”

However, the speaker hasn’t always been so keen on a military presence in Washington.

In June, as riots broke out across the country and in the nation’s capital following the death of George Floyd, Pelosi criticized Trump’s use of National Guard troops to protect both federal property and people in the D.C. community against violence.

“We are concerned about the increased militarization and lack of clarity that may increase chaos. I am writing to request a full list of the agencies involved and clarifications of the roles and responsibilities of the troops and federal law enforcement resources operating in the city,” Pelosi sharply wrote in a notice to the president. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --