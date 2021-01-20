Governor Ron DeSantis Vows to Put an End to the Censorship of Conservative Ideas

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is working to make a name for himself, which could be a great thing for the conservative movement. His administration’s response is leading the nation by balancing freedom and disease experience with COVID-19 despite having more elderly per capita than most states in the country. Last Thursday, he announced another first. He is the first Republican governor to take a stand against the growing push for censorship of conservative ideas.

Speaking at an event for the Texas Public Policy Foundation in Austin, Texas, in the wake of the social media app Parler being completely shut down by Big Tech, DeSantis said:

“We need to really think deeply about if we are a disfavored class based on our principles, based on having conservative views, based on being a Christian, based on whatever you can say that is not favored in Silicon Valley,” DeSantis said during a speech before a crowd of conservatives in Austin, Tx. Later, he added: “I think it’s probably the most important legislative issue that we’re going to have to get right this year and next year.”

This is exactly correct. The pretext for taking down Parler was events on January 6th at the Capitol were organized on that platform. Later reports clearly demonstrated they were also organized on Facebook and Twitter, but Parler has not been restored, increasing the speculation that the move was anti-competitive and political. – READ MORE

