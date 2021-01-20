Virginia’s New Transgender Rules For Public Schools: Use Preferred Pronouns, Don’t Question Bathroom Choices

Virginia’s Department of Education was required by law to create model policies for school boards regarding treatment of transgender students no later than December 31, 2020. The draft model policies are now public and require schools to use students’ preferred pronouns and to allow students to use the bathroom of their choice without question.

The document lists the names of the people who created it, along with their preferred pronouns, most of whom use the obvious pronouns associated with their name. The document also includes a glossary of terms, one of which is “sex assignment” which is defined as: “A label, generally ‘male’ or ‘female,’ that is typically assigned at birth on the basis of a cluster of physical and anatomical features. Intersex refers to someone whose combination of chromosomes, gonads, hormones, internal sex organs, and genitals differs from the two expected patterns of male or female.”

Students need not prove in any way that they actually are transgender, the policies state. No "diagnosis, treatment, or legal documents" are necessary for students to assert their gender is different from their biological sex and gain access to what's offered to transgender students.

