Man Who Created Show About Sexual Harassment Suspended For Alleged Sexual Harassment

The man behind MTV’s hit TV series “Catfish: The TV Show” has been suspended from production after allegations about him sexually harassing coworkers surfaced this week.

Nev Schulman, the show’s host and executive producer, was accused of sexual harassment in a series of videos by a woman who previously worked on the show, who identifies a lesbian. The details, however, are still pretty unclear.

The Daily Beast tries to break it down, writing in part:

A lesbian, Morgan claims Schulman—whom she refers to in the video by the pseudonym “Jack” — pushed her to “reevaluate” her sexuality and have sex with him. In another video, posted May 14, Morgan alleges that a female production assistant, “Carol,” got her drunk and took advantage of her. The next day, she claims, Schulman invited her into his hotel room, where he allegedly propositioned her. – READ MORE

