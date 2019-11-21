Pelosi: It’s Too ‘Dangerous’ to Let the American People Decide Trump’s Fate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) defended the impeachment “witch hunt” against President Donald Trump, saying it is simply too dangerous to let voters decide what happens in 2020.

The comments, made in a memo earlier this week that she issued to her Democrat colleagues, suggest it would be an act of weakness to back off the proceedings now — and leave things up to the American people.

“The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide.’ That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because POTUS is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections,” Pelosi rationalized.

Aside from suggesting the current election would be dangerous because the American people can’t be trusted with their vote, Pelosi is admitting that pursuit of this impeachment charade is all about overturning the 2016 election. – READ MORE