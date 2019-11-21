Deval Patrick campaign event canceled at Atlanta college; only 2 people reportedly show up

A campaign event for former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who launched a late Democratic presidential bid last week, was canceled Wednesday evening when reportedly only two people showed up.

Patrick was scheduled to speak at Morehouse College in Atlanta, a historically black men’s college located not far from the site of Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate. The event was organized by students from the New Deal Democrats.

This was the @DevalPatrick event at @Morehouse College right around the time we were told he was 2 minutes away. It was a very empty room. A few minutes later, after the students notified the campaign that there were only a few students there, he cancelled. pic.twitter.com/9T9rmbeI49 — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) November 21, 2019

The student organization told ABC News it was given only given 24 hours’ notice about the event and the campaign said Patrick canceled because he was late from another event and had to catch a flight.

The campaign added that Patrick would reschedule his Morehouse visit, Haslett reported.