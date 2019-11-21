Graham: DOJ watchdog’s FISA report will be released Dec. 9

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News Wednesday that Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on allegations of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant abuse during the 2016 election will be released on Dec. 9.

During an appearance on “Hannity” Wednesday, host Sean Hannity noted Horowitz will be coming before Graham’s committee on Dec. 11 to testify on the matter and went on to ask Graham not to allow a Friday night document “dump” that could muffle the coverage of the news.

In response, Graham smiled and nodded.

“It’ll be December 9th — you’ll get the report,” the South Carolina lawmaker said.

“That’s locked.”

Horowitz told congressional lawmakers in an October letter that his investigation and ensuing report were nearing their conclusion. – READ MORE